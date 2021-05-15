• Defiance County

Free DIY kits:

Students in grades 6-12 can register to receive a free DIY faux-leather earring kit from Defiance Public Library system. Kits may be picked up at any DPLS library. To register, contact Pam at prellstab@defiancelibrary.org or call 419-782-1456 ext. 1406. Available while supplies last.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments