• Defiance County
Free DIY kits:
Students in grades 6-12 can register to receive a free DIY faux-leather earring kit from Defiance Public Library system. Kits may be picked up at any DPLS library. To register, contact Pam at prellstab@defiancelibrary.org or call 419-782-1456 ext. 1406. Available while supplies last.
