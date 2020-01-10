HICKSVILLE — Free dance lessons will be presented at the Huber Opera House, Hicksville, on Saturday mornings, Jan. 18-Feb. 1. The lessons are designed for beginners of all ages, especially adults who would love to try something new in 2020.
The lessons will be presented by local experts on a variety of styles such as ballroom, Latin, Broadway, jazz and clogging. This is funded in part by the Ohio Arts Council and the Huber Opera House to provide quality arts programming designed specifically for novice adults in the area.
These lessons offer a great way to get some exercise during the cold winter weather. No experience is necessary and walk-ins are welcome.
Dates and times are:
• Jan. 18, 9:30 a.m. — top hats and canes/Broadway style with Julie Hall from The Dance Dolls Studio.
• Jan. 25, 9:30 a.m. — ballroom and 10:30 a.m. Latin with Chris Spalding from Dance Tonight Studio.
• Feb. 1, 9 a.m. — clogging with Beth Wisecup from Five Star Studio.
For more information, call the Huber office at 419-542-9553.
