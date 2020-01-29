• Defiance County
Free dance lessons:
The Huber Opera House, 157 E. High St., Hicksville, is hosting free dance lessons on Saturday mornings this winter. This Saturday, Beth Wisecup from Five Star Studio will be instructing participants in clogging from 9-10:30 a.m.
To sign up, call the Huber at 419-542-9553 and leave your name and phone number. Walk-in registration is welcome and all ages are welcome as these are introductory lessons.
