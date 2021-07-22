• Defiance County

Vaccine clinic:

Defiance County Public Health will hold a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Sherwood Branch Library, 117 N. Harrison St., Sherwood, from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday in the Justin F. Coressel community room.

Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine will be available for free to those 18 and older; no appointment needed.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments