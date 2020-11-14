Smart Center

The George M. Smart Athletic Center on the campus of Defiance College will be the site of a free pop-up COVID-19 testing event on Friday from 1-6 p.m.

A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available in Defiance County Friday from noon-6 p.m. at the George M. Smart Athletic Center, 1000 Webster St. on the campus of Defiance College.

Anyone can get a no-cost test at the event, which is a partnership among the Defiance County General Health District, Defiance College, the Ohio National Guard and the Ohio Department of Health.

Guidelines for testing include:

• No appointment is necessary.

• A health-care provider referral is not needed.

• Quantities may be limited.

• Facial coverings are required.

• Minors (17 and under) will need signed consent of a parent/guardian.

Test results are typically available within two-three days, but may take longer. Attendees of the event are asked to stay home until test results are returned if they have had COVID-19 symptoms, or have suspected or known exposure to the virus. Attendees are asked to monitor their health and call their health-care provider if they develop symptoms.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be contacted by their local health department from which they reside.

For more information, go to defiancecohealth.org/coronavirus or coronavirus.ohio.gov.

