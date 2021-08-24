Red Carpet Crashers

Pictured here, The Red Carpet Crashers will be part of the Main Street Fest at Sauder Village on Friday from 6-9 p.m.

ARCHBOLD — Sauder Village will host a 1920s Main Street Fest on Friday from 6-9 p.m.

The festival will include a free concert featuring The Red Carpet Crashers, a Toledo-based band that combines a blend of top 40 hits with a dash of rock-n-roll.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music. Coolers are not permitted at this event, but food, drinks and ice-cream will be available for purchase on Main Street U.S.A.

“In June our Main Street festival saw over 400 people and was a great success. We are looking forward to another spectacular evening on our 1920s Main Street,” shared Kim Krieger, public relations manager.

