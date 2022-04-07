CONTINENTAL — The Free Christian Church of God near here will be presenting “Journey: The Story of the Blood” in two upcoming weekends.
The first productions will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 6:30 p.m. on April 14-15, at the church, 20799 Ohio 15.
Written several years ago by its own residing pastor, James Fry, “Journey: The Story of the Blood” tells the biblical narrative that led to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
“I tried to put together a story that shows how the Bible presents it...,” Fry shared. “It always starts in the Old Testament and we work our way through.”
The idea came to Fry in his effort to aid people in understanding the “why’s and how’s” surrounding the Easter holiday. The Passover, the lamb sacrifice, the wine, and the blood are all elements of the Easter story that Fry has deconstructed for the audience.
“We tried to do it in a way that when people see it they can start assembling the pieces so that by the time of the crucifixion they understand the connection,” he detailed. “We figure people seeing it helps makes more sense as to why there was a crucifixion and why the blood was necessary.”
According to Fry, the last time they put on the play was in 2019 before the COVID pandemic. This year, audiences can expect a few changes with the production’s comeback. The 500-seated sanctuary has added a large video screen since last time. Fry says this new addition “helps us present our sets and different parts of the story.”
He also reports that there are about 213 cast and crew participating — causing the costume department to make 14 new costumes. These couple hundred people form individual teams for make-up, costume, construction, technology, etc.
“It’s large — very large,” Fry explained. “There are musical numbers, a little bit of everything. The key thing is we do not want the audience to just sit and watch. We want the audience to be in it.”
The way the sanctuary is set up, Fry said, allows for side stages and sets to be placed alongside audience members, therefore encasing them “inside the story” with cast members performing right beside them.
“There’s a lot of moving parts. This isn’t something that one person does. We never do anything little around here,” Fry laughed, “It’s one of the ways we present our church to the community.”
Ultimately with the play, Fry hopes to convey the message of the Gospel. He wants the big takeaway from the audience to be that they understand why Jesus died, who he was, why things happened as the Bible described them and why they had to happen that way.
“It’s a mystery that can be understood,” he expressed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.