CPC Women's Health Resource has announced it has an abundance of gently used baby clothes and baby items that will be given away at each of its centers. These garage sales will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on the following dates: Bryan — June 2; Defiance — June 10; Napoleon — June 16; Wauseon — June 24.
