ARCHBOLD — The Four County Career Center Aspire Program can help people earn their GED. The program is offering free adult basic/GED preparation courses at locations in Wauseon, Defiance, Bryan and at the school near Archbold. All sites are COVID-safe, with masks and social distancing enforced.

During class, participants will refresh skills necessary for all test areas — language arts, math, science and social studies. In addition to GED test readiness, students will become more prepared to enter a skills training program, enter college, obtain a job, and/or retain a current job. Classes are free and materials are furnished.

The Aspire program also is offering online study for persons who are unable to join a traditional classroom.

For more information or to register for Aspire classes, call Four County Career Center Adult Education at 419-267-2242 or email jlirot@fcanywhere.net.

