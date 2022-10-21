Defiance County Senior Services Director Amy Francis provided her last update to county commissioners during their Thursday meeting.
Francis, who had provided a monthly update, will be filling Defiance College’s director of finance position starting Monday. Commissioners bade her farewell Thursday, complimenting her on her job performance as senior services director for much of the past three years.
Commissioner David Kern, for example, said she has “done a great job.”
For her part, Francis told commissioners they have “always been supportive.”
During an interview with The Crescent-News following commissioners’ meeting, Francis said she “loved the seniors” and is looking forward to returning to a field she had been in before taking the senior services director position in 2019 when long-time director Tina Hiler retired.
Francis explained that she was employed for 27 years by Defiance College and Northwest State Community College before 2019.
Also Thursday, Francis reported that her agency has seen a big increase in frozen meals delivered to senior citizens’ homes. She said there remains a long waiting list for seniors who would like to receive hot home-delivered meals.
“We still have a very long wait list for people who want to get on the hot-delivered meal program, and so we’re offering frozen meals” said Francis. “We deliver them once a week as a way to kind of help until a spot opens up on the meal program.”
What’s the cause of the wait?, asked Kern.
“We just have too many people and not enough deliverers,” Francis responded.
Additionally, she reported on a number of other senior services activities.
They include a euchre tournament that was held Monday, a trip this week to Sauder Village in Archbold, “Coffee With a Cop” at 9 a.m. on Oct. 27, a Halloween costume party on Oct. 27, a visit from a representative (Ryan Lippe) of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office from 10-11 a.m. on Nov. 9 to discuss scams, a Thanksgiving meal with musical entertainment from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Nov. 17, an Alzheimer’s education seminar from 10-11 a.m. on Dec. 8 on how to cope during the holidays, a Christmas meal from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 and a Christmas bake sale and gift sale on Dec. 19-20.
Too, Francis reported that two new home-delivered meal vehicles have arrived, including one funded through the Area Office on Aging, while new vans are expected to arrive next week or so.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met in executive session with Defiance County EMA Director Julie Rittenhouse, but took no action.
• received an update from the county’s wastewater operations supervisor, Brad Fritch.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.