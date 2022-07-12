Recent sightings of red foxes along Defiance County Road 424, between Defiance and Florida, and on Ohio 281 near Camp Libbey — doubtlessly among others — raise a question about whether the population is growing.
Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Wildlife Research Technician Laurie Brown is based in NE Ohio District 3 of the ODNR near Akron, and works with human-wildlife conflict situations. She was recently interviewed by The Crescent-News and was able to shed some light on habits and habitats of foxes.
“Population depends on the species in Ohio,” said Brown. “Red foxes are plentiful, but gray foxes are declining. We don’t do formal surveys of population counts for foxes, but in general foxes are pretty common in Ohio. Populations are definitely higher in the eastern part of the state, but you certainly have them in Defiance County.”
In Ohio, there are three species of animals in the canine family — the red fox, gray fox and coyote. A casual walk in nature usually won’t be a productive way to see any of these nocturnal animals, however. Both shy away from human presence, but the coyote displays a curiosity that sometimes brings it closer to humans in rural areas.
Red foxes are arguably what comes to mind when people think of a fox. In fact, the species goes through a few color phases throughout its lifetime and from season to season. The red coat is typical of the adult, but white markings are common around the face and throat.
Usually a solitary creature, red foxes can be seen in mating pairs in midwinter through summer as they raise their offspring. Having raised and taught the kits to fend for themselves, the family unit breaks up in the fall. The same mating pair usually will reunite in mating season.
Typical prey for foxes are small rodents and small mammals as well as some fruits and grasses. They do not hibernate, but will reduce activity in extreme winter weather.
The second species of fox in Ohio is the gray fox, exhibiting a mostly gray coat with some red coloring on the face and throat. Like the red fox, gray foxes are monogamous and stay together through summer to raise offspring.
Because gray foxes prefer more wooded areas with little human presence, they are often found in brush piles and woods. As the state was cleared and settled gray foxes declined and red foxes expanded.
Gray foxes hunt basically the same prey as red foxes, small rodents and mammals as well as birds, insects, eggs, fruits and some nuts.
Brown said that the fox population is susceptible to mange, but it is not detrimental to the population.
“We do see mange among the fox population and it can kill individual foxes,” Brown pointed out. “But it doesn’t really affect the population.”
Brown also commented about coyotes, and said she usually doesn’t get many calls about them in the summer.
“Most of the calls we get are during the breeding season — January through March,” she said. “The calls die down this time of year as they spend more time raising their pups.”
The presence of coyotes in northwest Ohio trends between medium to low distribution, with a general rise in population statewide.
According to ODNR, coyotes are a nuisance species common in all 88 counties. They are similar in appearance to a medium-sized dog and look somewhat like a small wolf, but the ODNR reports that there are no known wild wolves in Ohio.
The coyote has a bushy tail that is tipped with black. It is a slender animal with a majority gray to brownish coat. Because of their adaptive nature they can be spotted in forests, urban areas and farming fields.
During mating and raising of the young, coyotes behave much like foxes said Brown.
“Coyotes do the same as foxes (stay together as a family unit to raise the young),” she said. “When the family unit breaks up in the fall, the siblings tend to stay together to hunt and be together throughout the fall and winter months.”
Coyotes are omnivorous. Like foxes they eat small mammals, insects and fruits. Though small mammals are the primary prey, coyotes will also hunt small pets like cats or small dogs. Curious by nature, they are also attracted to outdoor areas around grills, food dishes for pets and trash bins.
Both foxes and coyotes, according to Brown can become a nuisance and can be controlled.
“We tell people who have chickens to secure them especially at night,” Brown pointed out. “Some people do allow their chickens to free range and when foxes catch on they can become a problem during the day as well.”
Both species, she said, can become a problem for farmers of small livestock from time to time but that there are measures a farmer can take to control the wild animals.
“There are nuisance wild animal regulations in Ohio and foxes and coyotes fit within that designation,” Brown said. “There is a trapping season for foxes in the fall and winter but outside of the season, if a fox is becoming a nuisance, a landowner can trap or shoot a fox. Coyotes don’t have a closed hunting season so they can be hunted anytime. Of course, city ordinances have to be taken into account when shooting a gun.”
If a coyote or a fox becomes a nuisance, the ODNR’s Division of Wildlife can help property owners locate a local trapper to help control the population. For more information from the ODNR about legal hunting and trapping, call 1-800-945-3543.
