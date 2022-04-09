PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners awarded a fourth contract for broadband expansion during a recent meeting here.
The contract for work in Auglaize Township was awarded to Artelcom, a subsidiary of Arthur Mutual Telephone Company, on a bid of $102,342.46, with that firm covering $42,907.70 and county/township funds providing $59,434.78. Artelcom was the lone bidder.
Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will be used for the county and township share of the project.
Commissioners already had awarded contracts for projects in Brown Township (Arthur Mutual Telephone Company), Carryall Township (Sherwood Mutual Telephone Company) and Washington Township (to Ottoville Telephone Company).
A combination of ARPA money and funds from the telephone companies are likewise being used to complete projects in those townships.
In another matter, commissioners discussed a number of topics with the county’s emergency management director, Ed Bohn.
Among them were the county’s mitigation plan which he reviewed during the county’s recent mayors meeting. He plans to visit the county’s 11 villages and discuss the matter with them.
MARCS radio upgrades, possible grants for weather sirens and the rescue taskforce team, a hazardus materials exercise at 6:30 p.m. on May 9 in Paulding and a food drive from noon-2 p.m. at the county fairgrounds in Paulding were among the other topics covered by Bohn.
In other business, commissioners:
• met with Tim Yenser, county maintenance director, to discuss projects. He noted that the county’s office renovation of the McDonald Pike Office building has received a state inspection. And he informed commissioners that the county’s soil and water, DD board, juvenile assessment center and EMA offices have begun moving into the renovated McDonald Pike office building.
• passed a resolution amending the 2022 budget with another $5,000 for professional training/tuition.
• discussed Paulding County Senior Center operations with Director Marsha Yeutter.
• approved a resolution accepting a rate of 2.47% from Antwerp Exchange Bank for a $25,000 community improvement corporation note.
• held a telephone conference with Matt Wagner of the firm Tetra Tech to discuss procedures for disbursing the state’s “brownfield” remediation grants. The county’s land bank is handling the $1 million in funds being provided by the state.
• passed a resolution accepting a $40,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Youth Services to help renovate the county’s former Parc Lane Training Center as the Paulding County Community Assessment Center.
• approved a resolution reappointing Travis McGarvey, Tim Copsey and Karl “Bud” Koening to three-year terms on the county’s planning commission. The terms of Steve Sukup, Jim Stoller and Aaron Timm were revised to expire on Dec. 31.
• passed a proclamation recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Paulding County.
• approved a resolution appointing Dan Foust to a three-year term on the planning commission.
• met with Paulding County Engineer Travis McGarvey. Among the topics discussed were upcoming bid openings for the county’s chip and seal program.
