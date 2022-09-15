witches brew

Downtown Defiance is selling tickets now for the upcoming ‘Witches Brew’ Oct. 13 from 4-8 p.m. Here is a group of revelers at last year’s event that benefits both Defiance CASA and the DDVB.

 Photo courtesy of Jerry Latta

An annual event that benefits Defiance Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) is scheduled to take place on Oct. 13 in downtown Defiance.

