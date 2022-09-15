An annual event that benefits Defiance Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) is scheduled to take place on Oct. 13 in downtown Defiance.
“Witches Brew began in 2018,” said Executive Director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) Kirstie Mack. “Obviously we did not have it in 2020 (because of the COVID-19 pandemic).”
The event will run from 4-8 p.m. on Oct. 13, and tickets are on sale now through the day of the event, or until they are sold out. The event is open to anyone over the age of 21, though Mack said it’s mainly women who attend the event.
She explained that the event is a fundraiser for both CASA and the DDVB. A portion goes to CASA and a portion goes to the DDVB for its operating and project fund.
“It is a ticketed event, and ticketholders go through a registration here in our office and they get a map,” explained Mack. “On the map are participating businesses — as of right now there are 25 and that could get up to 26 or 27, all in the downtown area. Last year we had 23 so we have added a couple this year. Ticketholders travel to each business and receive some sort of treat.”
The treat may be a sampling of a snack item or a brew item of some kind. Participants can place the snack item in a bag or consume it at the establishment. Alcoholic samples must be consumed in the business before leaving.
“As long as the individual consumes the alcohol inside the business they can be served,” stipulated Mack. “Inside of each business, that business is giving something away for free. To stay within liquor licensing guidelines, you have to consume that inside each establishment. DORA will be active that night, so all of our businesses that serve alcohol may be making a specialty drink for that night. Those drinks are for extra purchase, that is not included in the ticket price for the event.”
“Each of the businesses will have something special they are highlighting inside of their stores ...,” said Mack. “It’s a way to get people to visit businesses they may not have visited before. They feel comfortable and maybe they saw something that they want to purchase ... or this time of year people start thinking of gifts for the holiday season, so this is a great way to highlight our downtown retail businesses as well as restaurants.”
Last year’s ticket sales were about 380, and the DDVB decided to max out at about 400.
“The businesses feel like 400 is a good number,” Mack pointed out. “It’s what we do for the chocolate walk as well. So, it seems like a good number across the board to make the event work.”
Though most of the events are in downtown businesses, Mack said that a food truck will be downtown and throughout the area, and seasonal music will be played.
“The speakers, the music system, will be playing ‘spooky’ holiday music,” she said. “The weather is always unpredictable, so we don’t like to have live music outside during this event. It’s a great opportunity to use the music speaker system through the downtown.”
Mack also pointed out that streets will not be closed for this event downtown. She cautioned that it is good to point out that there will be extra pedestrian traffic that evening.
“For drivers it’s good to know that there will be extra people in town to look out for,” she said. “It goes without saying that people should be using crosswalks when crossing from one side of the street to another, too. Safety is always the number one issue when the DDVB plans events, and we want everyone to be as safe as possible.”
“We have already sold about half of our tickets,” Mack added. “This is one of the most sought after events we do downtown. Anyone who wants to buy a ticket can do so on our website, visitdefianceohio.com, call us at 419-782-0739 or visit the downtown office of the DDVB (325 Clinton St.) to purchase tickets. There will be 400 witches flying around Defiance on the 13th.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.