To celebrate the lives of loved ones who have passed away, Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance will once again host a community memorial service Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. at Defiance Eagles Aerie 372, located at 711 W. Second St.
The non-denominational service is open to all families and individuals that have lost a loved one, no matter when that loss occurred. Every family that attends will receive a Christmas ornament courtesy of Schaffer Funeral Home. New this year, will be a memorial table for families/individuals to place a photo of their loved one on (photos can be as big as 8x10), and each family/individual will receive a rose following the service in honor of their loved one.
Coffee, hot chocolate and light refreshments will be served following the service. Interested parties are asked to RSVP by calling 419-784-2441 or sending an email to office@schafferfh.com by Dec. 2.
“I have always thought that the community should come together to acknowledge the loss of their loved ones, and also have the chance as a community to celebrate the lives of those individuals,” said Dan Schaffer, owner of Schaffer Funeral Home. “It goes hand-in-hand with the motto of the funeral home, that we appreciate the privilege to celebrate the lives of the people in our community that make Defiance a great place to live.”
Following Schaffer Funeral Home’s recent acquisition of Lawson-Roessner Funeral Home, Schaffer shared that invitations to the families/individuals who used Lawson-Roessner for their funeral needs this year, will receive a personal invitation to attend the service.
“This year the families of Lawson-Roessner will receive a letter from us about the event, which will include us welcoming them into the Schaffer Funeral Home family,” said Schaffer. “We want those families to know they are welcome to attend, even though they’ve always been invited. With the acquisition of Lawson-Roessner, we want to make sure everyone feels welcome and invited.”
Schaffer reiterated that he chose the Christmas season for the event, knowing the holidays can be difficult for those who have lost a family member.
“The holidays are when families come together to celebrate, but it’s also one of the hardest times of the year when a family is without a loved one who has passed,” said Schaffer. “When my father passed away, the hospital where he had previously been held a service for those who passed during that year. That was very touching to attend, and we at the funeral home want to extend that same invitation to our community.”
Leading the service for the third straight year will be Carol and Kristen (Kurivial) Hug of Luminous Ministries of Bryan. Luminous Ministries is a mother-daughter team that offers retreats, missions and musicals, designed to energize the faith life of those they encounter. Both Carol (mom) and Kristen understand the emotions involved in the loss of a loved one.
“This time of year recalls a lot of heartwarming moments, but for those who have lost a loved one, it can become a season of heartbreaking memories,” said Kristen. “Ministering to this kind of sadness is something we enter into with a lot of prayer and practicality.
“From a practical standpoint, we ask ourselves, what can we actually say that might be helpful?” asked Kristen. “This year we will be sharing a way to take our cherished moments and memories and allow them to draw us into deeper connection with our loved ones who have gone before us.”
At the heart of Carol and Kristen’s presentation this year will be a message about “Moments and Memories,” the title of this year’s service.
“We will be calling to mind particular moments and memories in the lives of our loved ones that capture their essence and we will be encouraging others to do the same. In fact, we have entitled the program ‘Moments and Memories,’” said Carol. “You’ll have to come to the event to see the specific way we have chosen to play that out.
“But we will share that we have invited a family friend, Mike Southworth, to join us for this year’s Celebration of Life,” continued Carol. “Mike has suffered the loss of three family members (his mother, father and sister) in the recent past, around the same time that we, too, were experiencing great loss.
Added Carol: “We became aware he had written a song which was inspired by the beautiful life of his sister, Mary, so we asked him if he would consider sharing his creation with others who are grieving their own losses. He kindly agreed and we are thrilled for Mike to be a component of the program. We know it will be a real highlight of the celebration.”
Kristen is thankful to Schaffer Funeral Home for providing this event to those grieving at this time of year.
“Let’s face it, losing our loved ones to death is one of the hardest things we face in life, and Christmas time makes that loss particularly poignant,” said Kristen. “We believe that our faith sustains us even in our darkest hours ... particularly in our darkest hours ... and that we endure and carry on through the gifts of love, light and truth.
“During tragedy we might be tempted to give into fear and despair, but Christ tells us to ‘be not afraid,’” added Kristen. “It is our desire to be a beacon of hope and strength, light and love, truth and goodness, to all people ... most especially to those who are grieving. Whether through a song lyric, a verse of poetry, a story, a thought or a warm smile, we pray that ‘Moments and Memories’ will minister to the hearts and souls of those in attendance.”
Now entering its fourth year, Schaffer is hopeful this event will continue grow in the years to come, and be a blessing for the greater community.
“Over the past few years, Carol, Kristen and I have developed a strong relationship, they understand where we’re coming from, and they understand what we’re looking for in this service,” said Schaffer. “We give each other great feedback each year, and been it’s nice for us to work together over the years to present this to the community, because it allows for great continuity. The goals for all of us, is to make this better each and every year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.