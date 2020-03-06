HOLGATE — The Henry County spelling bee will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Holgate Local Schools.

Competitors will include: fifth-grader Katelyn Hoover and sixth-grader Reese Wagner, Napoleon Elementary School; seventh-grader Jillian Richard and fifth-grader Eli Herman, St. Augustine Catholic School; sixth-grader Joy Brown and eighth-grader Reese Kessler, Liberty Center Middle School; seventh-grader Tayah Homan and sixth-grader Paul Sausser, St. John Lutheran School; fifth-grader Levi Johnson and sixth-grader Kenna Rosengarten, Patrick Henry Middle School; seventh-grader Avery Badenhop and sixth-grader Caiden Head, St. Paul Lutheran School; and sixth-grader Maddox Pennington and eighth-grader Kaylynn Ashbaugh, Holgate Middle School.

Johnson, Pennington and Kessler will be among those who are expected to compete in The Blade Northwest Ohio Championship Spelling Bee at 10 a.m. March 14 at Owens Community College, Perrysburg.

Regional winners will compete at the national level on May 24-29 at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.

Tags

Load comments