Four tax issues will be decided this fall by various voters in Defiance County.
The only countywide issue that will be determined by all voters is a 1.4-mill, five-year property tax renewal levy for Defiance County Senior Services operations.
First approved in 2001, the levy is expected to generate $1,361,852 annually for senior services operations, according to Defiance County Auditor Jill Little. This includes such things as operating the county senior centers in Defiance and Hicksville, and providing meals and transportation for the county’s senior citizens.
The levy was last approved by Defiance County voters in November 2015 when it was a 1.2-mill, five-year renewal with a 0.2-mill increase. It passed with nearly 64% support.
Of the four tax issues in Defiance County this fall, only Noble Township’s proposed levy would represent new taxation.
The township is seeking renewal of a 0.6-mill, five-year levy for fire and EMS service, and an increase of 0.3-mill. If what would become a 0.9-mill levy passes, it would provide $48,627 annually, according to Little, for the township’s fire and EMS fund.
The township has only a fire department and contracts with the Defiance Fire Department for EMS service. The contract is paid with funds from the levy.
Noble Township Trustee Ron Cereghin noted that one of the township’s fire trucks is aging, while costs have been rising.
“We’re taking a little out of it (the fire and EMS fund) more and more, and we haven’t increased it in several years,” he said. “We thought we ought to do something to make things better and keep it up and running. It’s (the fire department) a great asset to Noble Township.”
If the levy passes, it would raise annual property taxes for a home valued at $100,000 by about $10 per year.
The 0.6-mill levy was passed by township voters as a replacement levy in 2006 and last renewed in November 2016 with approximately 78% support.
Three other issues, including a pair of tax matters, are being decided in three other Defiance County jurisdictions:
• Delaware Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire and EMS protection. The tax is assessed on Delaware Township’s unincorporated areas and provides funds for the township to provide fire and EMS service. The levy was first approved in 1996 and last renewed by township voters in November 2016 with approximately 74% support. It would generate $37,063 annually.
• Tiffin Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for roads and bridges. The levy provides funds for maintenance, repair and construction of roads and bridges throughout the township. The levy was first approved in 1986 and last renewed by township voters in November 2015 with 75% support. It would generate $232,168 annually.
• Sherwood Village: a Sunday alcoholic beverage sales option for Iron Horse Brews, which was established last year. The new restaurant at 101 N. Harrison St. is requesting permission to sell beer, wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor on Sundays between 10 a.m.-midnight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.