Voters in the Defiance six-county area have four contested Ohio Statehouse races to decide this fall, but only two feature candidates with both their names on the ballot.
One of the latter is in the 47 House District, representing the western half of Lucas County and most of Fulton County (including Archbold and Wauseon); the other is in the 2nd Senate District, which comprises three northwest Ohio counties and parts of two others, including Fulton.
47th House District
Democrat Nancy Larson, 66, Sylvania, and Republican incumbent Derek Merrin, 34, Maumee, are the candidates on the ballot here, with the winner on Nov. 3 beginning a two-year term in Ohio’s General Assembly in January.
Larson cited a need to improve health care, education and the environment as her main reasons for running.
“I’m a social worker, and I want to take my skill set to Columbus to improve the health and well-being of the people in my district,” she stated. “All people deserve health care as a basic human right. All of us deserve to have what we need to survive the pandemic. Our children deserve fully-funded public schools, and we all need a clean environment in which to live.”
Her website states that she will “fight for health care for all, a clean Lake Erie, investment in rural communities and an Ohio that works for everyone.” Too, it advocates for guaranteed health care; protecting Ohio’s democracy; protecting the environment and people; a guaranteed quality education; an “economy for the many, not the few”; and “protecting reproductive health care.”
Still one of the Ohio House’s youngest members in his second term, Merrin explained that he is seeking a third because “I have a strong passion to make Ohio the best place in America to live, raise a family and work. It is my desire all Ohioans prosper and businesses thrive. Our communities must be strong and safe. Our government must be laser-focused on creating a business-friendly environment, lowering taxes and ensuring high-quality educational opportunities.
“Our local communities must be strong and safe,” he added. “We need our law enforcement and first responders fully funded. Our school funding formula must be reformed, ensuring suburban and rural schools get their fair share of funding so our schools do not have to rely so heavily on local property taxes to fund a quality education. That is why I am seeking re-election — so I can continue to fight for Ohio values, economic prosperity and a common-sense approach to strengthening our communities.”
He lists pro-growth reforms, lower taxes, streamlining state services, targeted investments in infrastructure among his goals.
2nd Senate District
Most voters in Fulton County are helping decide the Ohio 2nd Senate District race between appointed Republican Theresa Gavarone, 54, and Democrat Joel O’Dorisio, 51, both of Bowling Green.
The winner gets a four-year term beginning in January in the Ohio Senate, and will represent a district that comprises Erie, Ottawa and Wood counties, as well as parts of Lucas and Fulton counties (including the towns of Archbold and Wauseon).
Gavarone has held the seat since February 2019 after being appointed to replace Randy Gardner, who stepped down to accept a position in Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration. Before that she was a Bowling Green City Council member and represented Ohio’s 3rd House District (comprising Wood County) in Columbus from 2016-19.
She is an attorney and owner — with her husband, Jim — of Mr. Spotts, a restaurant with locations in Bowling Green and Ann Arbor, Mich.
Her website states that she “continues to lead the fight for smaller, more transparent government, a stronger economy and a brighter future for northern Ohio families, citizens and small businesses.”
O’Dorisio earned a position in the fall election by defeating Reem Subei in the Democratic Party spring primary in a close race (five percentage points).
He has had some experience as a business owner as well, and currently is a Bowling Green State University art professor.
His website states that “he believes that the government should advocate for the public good, not corporate special interests. Joel will advocate for investing in public schools to give our children better opportunities than he received growing up in Ohio. He will fight for a vibrant working class and the belief that there is dignity in work.
“Over the years, this district has struggled,” his website noted. “Our tax dollars are being used to fund charters, while our public schools fall apart. The poverty rate in Senate District 2 is higher than the national average, and workers are threatened by corporate cost-cutting and active union busting.”
The 1st Senate District seat — held by Republican Rob McColley of Napoleon and representing the remaining local counties — will be on the ballot in 2022.
82nd House District
In the 82nd House District, Craig Riedel, 54, Defiance, is seeking re-election and opposed by Elecia Wobler, 38, rural Haviland, a write-in. The winner receives a two-year term in January.
As a write-in candidate, Wobler has no party designation for purposes of the election, but she is listed as a Democratic candidate by the Defiance County Democratic Party’s website.
Employed as the office coordinator of a Van Wert dental office, she was a candidate for Wayne Trace Local Board of Education in November 2019, finishing third among four candidates for an unexpired term.
Riedel is seeking a third term, having won a contested election in November 2018 with 74% support.
81st House District
The 81st House District, which encompasses Henry, Putnam and Williams counties, as well as the southeast corner of Fulton County, has a similar electoral situation.
There, Republican incumbent Jim Hoops, 61, Napoleon, faces a challenge from a Democrat who has filed as a write-in — Janet Breneman, 59, West Unity. The winner receives a two-year term in January.
The two are no strangers to the campaign.
Hoops, who is seeking a second full term after his appointment in January 2018 to fill McColley’s then unexpired term, defeated Breneman in November 2020 when she was a Democrat on the ballot, taking three of every four votes.
