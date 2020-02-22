Defiance County Republicans have a variety of choices in the March 17 primary for one county commissioner seat.
The candidates are David Kern, Otto Nicely, Patty Schafer and Joe Schindler.
The winner advances to the November general election where he or she will face Democrat Diane Mayer — who is unopposed for her party’s nomination in March — and, perhaps, an Independent or write-in candidate. Independents have until March 16 to throw their names in the ring; write-ins are subject to an Aug. 24 filing deadline.
The above four candidates are seeking the seat now held by Republican Gary Plotts, who is running for county sheriff in the March 17 Republican primary.
Three of the four candidates seeking Plotts’ position have experience in elected office, and one was once a commissioner.
Nicely, who is retired, served as a county commissioner from 1995-2017 before being defeated in the 2016 GOP primary by Plotts. He also had been a Noble Township trustee from 1979-93 and once served as the county’s highway department superintendent.
Kern is serving in his second term on the Ayersville Local Board of Education, while Schindler is in his second term as a Richland Township trustee. Both also are lieutenants with the Richland Township Fire Department, and employed in the private sector — Kern a self-employed general contractor and subcontractor, and Schindler as a farm hand.
Schafer made an unsuccessful run for Defiance Township trustee in 1993, and has spent many years in the private sector as a company representative. She presently is an industrial/commercial project representative for Maumee Supply.
The second county commissioner seat also is on the ballot this year, but will have no primary as two candidates are unopposed for their party’s nomination.
They are Republican incumbent Mick Pocratsky, who is seeking a second term, and Democrat John Hancock, a Defiance city councilman who began a four-year term in January. A four-year term beginning in January 2021 is at stake.
As with the other commissioner seat, Independents and write-ins still have opportunities to declare their candidacies for November in that race.
The third county commissioner seat — held by Republican Ryan Mack — is not up for election until 2022.
Balloting for the March 17 primary already is underway as early voting began three days ago.
Profiles of the four Republicans squaring off in the GOP commissioner primary follow:
David Kern
Age: 36
Address: 27757 Ohio 281
Education: 2001 graduate, Ayersville High School; attended Northwest State Community College (business administration, accounting and economics), Ohio State Corrections Academy
Family: wife, Melissa; four children, Kaiden, Veylee, Lucas and Ezra
Occupation: self-employed general contractor and subcontractor
Previous political offices: Ayersville Local Board of Education since 2016; Defiance County Republican Party Central Committee
Reason for seeking office: “The main reason I am seeking office is to reciprocate all that has been given to me growing up here in Defiance County. I have a deep passion for public service and to serve those around me. Becoming a commissioner will give me the opportunity to listen to the constituents I will serve and help be their voice on the varying ideas and principles that matter to them. Being a liaison between the people of our county, and our state and federal legislators, is something I feel I will be very good at. Concerns matter to me and I am willing to fight for what our county as a whole needs to advance and thrive.”
Top goals: “Listed not in order, some of what I wish to accomplish in my first four years of being commissioner are areas I hear many current concerns about and that will definitely need to be addressed more in the future:
“1. Bring economic development to the county to support new jobs for our residents, give opportunities to those that want them, and to help our county be more self-sustaining.
“2. Continue with the progress of infrastructure reform — dilapidated homes, properties, and manufacturing locations, roads and bridges (U.S. 24 overpass and crossover issues).
“3. Bring more mental health and drug abuse awareness, prevention and resources to our county for these ever-growing societal issues.
“4. Increase support to all our local first responders with the aid and tools they need to keep our community safe and our security a peace of mind.
“5. Work hand-in-hand with our constituents to address the day-to-day concerns that arise and be their voice for change.”
What is your position on the future of AuGlaize Village?: “I am a huge advocate for AuGlaize. I believe the hard work of our ancestors and the way they lived is vital to the teaching of our current and future generations.
“One of the worst things we can do for our children is to lose sight of our beginnings and the founding principles of what got us to where we are. I am not saying there is not work to be done. There are many options I feel that could be on the table, whether it be a new contract, relocation to a different piece of property or just helping with a way to find funding through more grant opportunities.
“As for me, the conversations need to happen. However, those conversations need to happen with respect and good intentions behind them from all parties involved. It is definitely not something I want to see go, and I truly believe there could be a resolution. Let’s not forget the community we serve has a voice in this matter.”
Otto Nicely
Age: 76
Address: 21807 Oak Forest Drive
Education: attended Defiance High School (GED)
Family: wife, Donna; daughters, Lora and Christina
Occupation: retired
Previous political offices: Noble Township trustee, 1979-93; Defiance County commissioner, 1995-2016
Reason for seeking office: “With my knowledge of obtaining grant money for county development (infrastructure), my knowledge of budgeting millions of dollars that kept Defiance County fiscally sound during my terms in office and 21 years of past experience as a county commissioner, I am well qualified to handle all the issues that deal with this position.”
Top goals: “1. To work for the citizens and public officials in townships, villages and the city of Defiance. I want to bring economic development to Defiance County and work with the public and private sectors in expanding jobs.
“2. I will encourage the schools of our community to work with our future generations, making them more qualified and prepared for various skilled vocations.”
What is your position on the future of AuGlaize Village?: “The history of Defiance County is assuredly important to all its citizens. To keep it restored, AuGlaize Village needs additional funding.”
Patty Schafer
Age: 55
Address: 1791 Winn Road
Education: 1982 graduate, Defiance High School/Four County Career Center; completed related courses for real estate license at Northwest State Community College; Alvin Sigg School of Auctioneering, Northwest State.
Family: husband, David; two sons, Corey and Dustin
Occupation: industrial/commercial project representative for Maumee Supply
Previous political offices: none
Reason for seeking office: “As a lifelong Defiance County resident, I truly have always had a passion for working with people and this county. This position takes a team, and I would be truly honored to work for you and have the opportunity to partner with each county office.
“My father, Robert Nixon Sr., a World War II Purple Heart recipient, gave so much for our country, and how I wish he could have been here to see the opening dedication of our Purple Heart Bridge. My mother, Margaret (Fricke), gave so much to many in Defiance County by volunteering.
“I want to follow their examples that have been deeply ingrained in me and give back to our county by working hard with honesty and integrity.”
Top goals: “1. Communication with the citizens of Defiance County; transparency.
“2. Continue to help strengthen relationships with businesses throughout the entire county, not only to retain, but grow. Also, in workforce development — getting and retaining qualified people.
3. “I pledge to work hard for you, with honesty and integrity always.”
What is your position on the future of AuGlaize Village?: “I love AuGlaize Village. I grew up around the corner from the village and have always attended various events. Defiance County needs AuGlaize Village.”
Joe Schindler
Age: 35
Address: 11701 Hire Road
Education: 2003 graduate, Ayersville High School/Four County Career Center
Family: married; two stepdaughters
Occupation: farm hand at Zimmerman Farms
Previous political offices: Richland Township trustee since 2016.
Reason for seeking office: “My reason for seeking office is the passion for being able to give back to the community. I have been on the fire department for 16 years, and over the past years have learned that I have a true passion for helping people. I am in my second term as a township trustee, and I truly enjoy being able to help give back to the people. I decided to run for Defiance County commissioner because our county could benefit from some new fresh ideas to help bring back ‘hometown’ to our ‘hometown.’”
Top goals: “To bring back small business to Defiance and help keep the small business we have. Do more to get people to come back to Defiance and stay in Defiance. Make Defiance ‘a great place to live’ just like our sign says.”
What is your position on the future of AuGlaize Village?: “AuGlaize Village is a hot topic right now among everyone. I feel as though if it were to close our community would be losing a big part of our history. With that being said, we have the rest of the year with the current administration to do as they see fit. We all know a lot can change in the course of a year. The next year would be the job of the newly elected to fix or change.”
