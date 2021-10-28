HICKSVILLE — Four candidates are seeking the three open seats for Hicksville Exempted Village Schools this fall.
The list includes two incumbents (Stephanie Karacson-Mazur and Galen Methvin) as well as two write-in candidates (Gabriel Oberlin and Eric Vetter). Supporters of Oberlin and/or Vetter will have to enter their choices manually as their names will not appear on the ballot.
Karacson-Mazur, who had served as a board member from 2010-2012 before stepping down briefly, is seeking a third consecutive term term. Methvin is trying to win a full term for the seat to which he was appointed in August 2019, replacing Jared Wonderly who stepped down in the middle of his first term.
The winners on Tuesday will receive four-year terms beginning in January and join the board’s other two members — Jennifer Caryer and Melinda Jones — whose seats are up for election in November 2023.
Incumbent Craig Eiden chose not to seek re-election.
Profiles of three candidates who returned a Crescent-News questionnaire follow:
Stephanie Karacson-Mazur
Age: 52
Address: 7228 Casebeer Miller Road, Hicksville
Education: 1987 graduate, Hicksville High School; 1991 graduate, Bluffton College; 2002 graduate, Defiance College (second master’s degree)
Family: husband Michael; children, Mijana and Reyna
Occupation: teacher with Bryan City Schools
Previous political offices: Hicksville Exempted Village Schools Board of Education, 2010-2012 and since 2014
Reason for seeking office: As an educator and lifelong learner, I not only recognize the importance of education, but I also recognize the importance of our children, and the question I consistently ask myself, as a parent, as a teacher, as a community member and as a board member is “What is best for the kids?” They are our future.
Top goals: I will continue to do what I believe is best for the kids of this community. I will encourage younger generations to run for public office or otherwise serve the community. I hope to lead by example and volunteer whenever I can as this community continues to be one that strives to live by the “Hicksville Essentials,” making our school a gold standard for other schools in the area.
Gabriel Oberlin
Age: 50
Address: 2961 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, Hicksville
Education: 1990 graduate, Antwerp High School; 1995 graduate Ohio State University; 2008 graduate, Bowling Green State University (master of education)
Family: wife, Mary; children, Heather, Katie and Andrew
Occupation: horticulture tech prep instructor for Patrick Henry Local Schools
Previous political offices: none
Reason for seeking office: I want to apply my skills toward the continuous improvement of Hicksville Schools. I have always had a strong sense of civic duty. I believe everyone should do their part to pitch in to help the common good. I believe my experiences in the classroom and lab have prepared me to serve in this capacity. I will work hard for the residents of the Hicksville Exempted Village Schools District to ensure that our youth are receiving the best education possible while maintaining a responsible financial foundation.
Top goals: 1. Hicksville Schools can do more to work with local businesses to develop a middle school career and technical education (CTE) program. I would like to share my expertise in CTE to help improve the opportunities for seventh and eighth graders at Hicksville Schools. Students need instruction in common sense skills like electronic circuits, programming, CAD, CNC, woodworking, metalworking, basic mechanics, measurement and all of those skills that never go out of style. Not everyone is going to go to college. The sooner boys and girls begin to learn how to use common tools the better.
2. Kick science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education into the next gear. I see quality instruction happening in science and math at Hicksville Schools. Technology and Engineering as well as many other career fields kick in for the eleventh- and twelfth-grade students who attend the Four County Career Center or enroll in college credit pus (CCP). More could certainly be done for freshmen and sophomores on the career pathway as well as junior and senior students who stay at Hicksville Schools on a college pathway. I feel my experiences in CTE will be an asset to teachers and school administrators in developing programs for students who are interested in technology and engineering. This would benefit the students following career and college paths equally well.
3. Fiscal stability. Running our school is expensive. We have done a great job providing for our school financially. I understand school finance from my training to become a licensed school treasurer as well as my time served on my church finance committee. I believe that we should be able to continue to provide our students with outstanding educational opportunities while at the same time being good stewards of the community’s investment in our youth.
Eric Vetter
Age: 27
Address: 114 Westwood Court, Hicksville
Education: 2013 graduate, Hicksville High School
Family: wife, Aubrey
Occupation: welding engineer/technical sales for Arc Solutions, Inc., Hicksville
Previous political offices: none
Reason for seeking office: My wife and I recently moved back to our hometown of Hicksville. We missed the sense of community we had here in Hicksville. We want our future children to experience the same thing. I would like to get involved with my town and make a positive impact on the community that has given me so much. I believe it is good to have a balance of both youth and experienced individuals on the public boards. I hope that I can bring some youth to the current board and help plan for the future expansion and plans for our community schools.
Top goals: 1. Become involved in my community. I plan to give back to Hicksville and the surrounding area for years to come. The sooner I can learn and get experience in positions like a local school board the more experience I will have to carry through life and help to improve the town which I call home.
2. I am a financially conservative individual. I want to pass along this thought process and make the most out of the finances provided to the Hicksville Exempted Village Schools. I hope that my business sense can be incorporated into the decisions of the school board.
3. Continue improving upon the work of the previous generations. Many people have come before me to get the school and staff we currently have. I want to continue to build a better school system that focuses on education for future generations and future leaders.
