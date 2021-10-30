SHERWOOD — Voters in the Central Local Schools District are being asked to pick three board of education members from a field of four candidates this fall.

They are incumbents Austin Imm, Dave Karlstadt and Jeff Timbrook, and newcomer Kristi Kimpel.

The winners on Tuesday will receive four-year terms beginning in January. They will join Ben Guisinger and Scott Schindler whose seats will be on the ballot in November 2023.

Timbrook is seeking a third term while Karlstadt is asking for a second. Although he’s an incumbent, Imm hopes for his first election victory, having been appointed to the position in early 2020 after Roger Zeedyk stepped down.

Kimpel, who helps manage a family-owned construction business, is hoping to win her first political office.

Profiles of the candidates follow:

Austin Imm

Age: 41

Address: 1205 E. Main St., Ney

Education: 1999 graduate, Edgerton High School; 2002 graduate, Hocking College, Nelsonville; 2009 graduate, Bricklayers Apprentice School, Toledo

Family: wife, Lindsay; children, Mallory and Drake

Occupation: Bricklayer Local #3, Toledo

Previous political offices: Central Local Schools Board of Education since 2020

Reason for seeking office: To make sure the students at Fairview get the best public education they can get. To make good financial decisions with the permanent improvement levy money and make sure the taxpayers and community members are getting what they paid for.

Top goals: 1. Work closely with the superintendent to make sure students, faculty and administrators have the tools and environment to succeed.

2. Make common-sense decisions to benefit the students, faculty and community members.

3. Communicate well with other board members and be a voice for the community.

Dave Karlstadt

Age: 50

Address: 11860 Beerbower Road, Bryan

Education: 1989 graduate, Fairview High School

Family: wife, Lisa; three children, Darian, Alayna and Milan

Occupation: small business owner

Previous political offices: Central Local Schools Board of Education since 2018

Reason for seeking office: I want to help keep the forward momentum going in the district.

Top goals: Try to help keep the budget in check for our school district, help to make an equal opportunity for all in our school district and hold all accountable regardless of who we are and what level we are at.

Kristi Kimpel

Age: 42

Address: 03664 Ridenour Road, Hicksville

Education: 1997 graduate, Bryan High School; 2007 graduate, Indiana University (bachelor’s degree in health care administration); 2018 graduate, Northwest State Community College (associate’s degree in accounting)

Family: husband, Josh; children, McKenna and Liahm

Occupation: CFO of family-owned construction business

Previous political offices: none

Reason for seeking office: I want to support the progress and success Central Local has achieved and assist the district in reaching the next level.

Top goals: It is important to me that we keep the education, safety and well-being of each student at the forefront of our decisions. If I’m given the opportunity to serve on our school board, school attendance, family/community engagement and ensuring students are prepared for their future will be my top priorities.

Jeff Timbrook

Age: 47

Address: 08174 Scott Road

Education: 1992 graduate, Fairview High School

Family: wife and three children

Occupation: operations manager, Defiance County Engineer’s Office and county landfill

Previous political offices: Central Local Schools Board of Education since 2014

Reason for seeking office: To continue to serve and give back to the district and community.

Top goals: Capital improvements using permanent improvement levy funds. Support conservative community values. Promote a competitive culture where staff and students challenge themselves to always work to get better.

