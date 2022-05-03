Four Republican primaries and more than a dozen ballot issues were decided in five area counties Tuesday.
Voters also helped decide contested state and federal political races (see related story). And in Defiance County, voters in Ayersville Local Schools District approved two levies (see related story).
The local results by county:
Fulton
WAUSEON — Fulton County easily had the most issues on the ballot Tuesday among area counties, and all but one — including new taxation for Wauseon Schools and Archbold Village — passed.
Republican voters also decided a county commissioners primary, opting for the incumbent over a former commissioner.
Jeffrey Rupp moved toward a third, four-year term when he defeated Brad Peebles for the GOP nod by taking approximately two of every three votes.
The Election Night total: Rupp, 4,413; Peebles, 2,083.
With no independents filing before Monday's deadline passed for that, Rupp appears set to win in November without opposition although write-ins still have until Aug. 29 to file.
Incumbent Republican Auditor Brett Kolb was unopposed Tuesday while Scott Haselman — the county's prosecutor — was unopposed for the GOP nomination for common pleas judge. The latter position is held by Jeffrey Robinson, but he chose not to seek re-election and will retire.
Archbold voters easily approved new taxation to support police, fire and EMS services.
They said okay to a 0.3% levy, 501-348 (59% support) that will bring the village's total income tax rate to 1.8%.
Wauseon Exempted Village Schools enjoyed similar support on its 1.75%, five-year income tax request for current expenses.
The levy passed 1,859-1,294 (59% support).
Here's how other Fulton County ballot issues fared:
• Fulton County: a 2.6-mill, five-year property tax renewal for developmental disabilities programs, services and families: yes, 6,257; no, 2,810.
• Delta Village: a 5-mill, five-year property tax renewal for police department expenses: yes, 360; no, 187.
• Delta Village: an advisory question asking whether the village should "allow the cultivation, processing and/or wholesaling, retailing and dispensing of medicinal marijuana" in the town: yes, 207; no, 343.
• Clinton Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year property tax renewal for maintenance and operating expenses of Wauseon Union Cemetery: yes, 1,886; no, 758.
• Archbold Area Schools: a 1.2-mill, five-year property tax replacement for current expenses of Archbold Community Library: yes, 788; no, 366.
A replacement levy allows collections on new valuation rates, thus increasing tax receipts.
• Evergreen Local Schools: a 0.25%, five-year income tax renewal for current expenses: yes, 578; no, 482.
• Swanton Local Schools: a 3.2-mill, five-year property tax renewal for emergency requirements: yes, 903; no, 500.
• Dover Township: a local Sunday sales option for Gurujis Carry Out, LLC, 3-10085 Ohio 108, Wauseon: yes, 403; no, 119.
Voter turnout in Fulton County was 31.5%.
Henry
NAPOLEON — Voters here decided only a few local issues as no contested political primaries were on the ballot.
Those in Ridgeville Township said yes to a new fire engine for the volunteer fire and EMS department by passing a 1.5-mill, 10-year bond issue. The vote total: 184 for; 62 against.
This will pay off the principal ($750,000) over 10 years.
Unopposed candidates on the ballot Tuesday were Republican Amy Rosebrock for common pleas judge, Democrat Melissa Peper Firestone for domestic relations judge, Republican Jeff Mires for county commissioner and Elizabeth Fruchey for auditor.
Peper Firestone is seeking the seat now held by Denise McColley, who did not seek re-election.
Other Henry County ballot issues:
• Archbold Area Schools: a 1.2-mill, five-year property tax replacement for current expenses of Archbold Community Library: yes, 139; no, 113.
This concerned voters in Ridgeville Township which are part of the Archbold district. Districtwide, the levy passed, 927-479.
• Deshler Village: a 1.4-mill, five-year property tax renewal for current expenses: yes, 127; no, 80.
Voter turnout in Henry County was 21.7%.
Paulding
PAULDING — Two incumbent Republicans — one for county commissioner, the other for county juvenile/probate judge — beat back challenges in Tuesday's Paulding County primary while three levies all went through.
Commissioner Mark Holtsberry defeated Lisa McClure — a former Wayne Trace Local Schools board member — while Judge Michael Wehrkamp defeated attorney Shane Lee.
The final tally in the commissioner's race: Holtsberry, 1,541; McClure, 1,164.
The outcome in the judge's race: Wehrkamp, 1,690; Lee, 1,029.
Both winners advance to the November general election.
Democrats have no candidate for either seat, but attorney John DeMuth met Monday's filing deadline for Independents in the probate/juvenile judge race and will face Wehrkamp in the fall with a new term beginning in January on the line.
The only other candidates seeking countywide office were appointed Republican incumbent Michael Weible for an unexpired two-year term in a county commissioner seat and Republican incumbent Claudia Fickel for auditor.
Ballot issues in Paulding County decided Tuesday:
• Latty Village: a 2.1-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses: yes, 23; no, 17.
• Latty Village: a 5-mill, five-year replacement levy for street construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repairs: yes, 23; no, 17.
Both levies allow collections with updated property valuations, and each had been defeated narrowly by village voters in November.
• Paulding Township: a 0.5-mill replacement levy with a 0.25-mill increase for a continuing period of time for fire and EMS service: yes, 152; no, 71.
This too would allow collections on updated valuation rates and adds additional millage to increase receipts.
Voter turnout in Paulding County was 26.3%.
Putnam
OTTAWA — Voters here had nothing to decide on the local level as neither Republicans nor Democrats had any contested primaries, and no tax issues were on the ballot.
The only candidates who had filed for the May 3 primary were Republican Robert Benroth for county auditor, Democrat Gary Lammers for county prosecutor, Keith Schierloh for common pleas court judge and Republican John Schlumbohm for county commissioner.
All are incumbents.
Voter turnout in Putnam County was 24.9%.
Williams
BRYAN — A contested Republican Party primary was on the ballot here, with four candidates seeking the seat being vacated by fellow party member Brian Davis at year's end.
The winner was Bart Westfall who took 32.4% of the GOP vote (853 votes) followed by 760 (28.8%) for former Sheriff Steve Towns (28.8%), 748 for Debra Holbrook (28.4%) and 273 (10.4%) for Beth Votaw.
Westfall moves on to the November general election while Democrats do not have a candidate.
The other two Williams County commissioners are Lewis Hilkert and Terry Rummel whose seats aren't on the ballot until 2024.
Davis, who is now the Village of Antwerp's administrator chose not to seek re-election.
A single issue was on the ballot in Williams County: Bryan city voters said no to the municipal government's request for a 0.5% income tax renewal by a count of 391-388.
However, the outcome may be close enough to prompt an automatic recount.
Voter turnout in Williams County was 12.8%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.