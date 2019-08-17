DESHLER — Four persons were reportedly injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon just east of here.
Holgate and Deshler rescue personnel were called to the scene at Ohio 18 and Henry County Road 1 by Henry County authorities around 3:15 p.m.
According to radio traffic, three persons sustained minor injuries while one person was seriously injured. An air ambulance was called to the scene.
Further details were unavailable before press time Friday evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.