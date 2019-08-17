DESHLER — Four persons were reportedly injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon just east of here.

Holgate and Deshler rescue personnel were called to the scene at Ohio 18 and Henry County Road 1 by Henry County authorities around 3:15 p.m.

According to radio traffic, three persons sustained minor injuries while one person was seriously injured. An air ambulance was called to the scene.

Further details were unavailable before press time Friday evening.

Load comments