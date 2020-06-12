While Henry County has decided to move forward in a very limited fashion with its annual fair (see related story) and Paulding County has cancelled virtual all events (see related story), four other local fairs are still possible.
Fair boards in Defiance and Putnam counties recently voted to move ahead with planning for theirs. While some decisions have been made about certain aspects of each, their event lineups are not completely settled, and there's always the prospect that coronavirus guidelines from the governor's office could change things.
Fulton and Williams counties have not ruled out their fairs, but may be deciding their futures soon.
The following is a summation of the above four county's plans as of Thursday:
Defiance County
• Its fair board voted Tuesday (15-3) to proceed with the event scheduled for Aug. 22-29 in Hicksville.
"We're just going to move forward and look at what the (state coronavirus) guidelines are and we have to follow, and go from there," said Jerry Sanders, fair board president.
He noted that the board and its committees will begin planning details in coming weeks, with another meeting planned on June 23.
Among the events still scheduled are truck drag races, harness racing, the demolition derby, and truck and tractor pulls, according to Sanders. Still in doubt is an event for area high school bands, as well as cheerleading competition.
Fulton County
• Noted for bringing in well-established entertainers, the Fulton County Fair may be the area's largest, and is scheduled from Sept. 4-10 just north of Wauseon.
The fair board plans to make a decision at 7 p.m. Tuesday about whether it will move forward or modify plans, according to Dennis Wyse, board president.
He said the board has discussed the matter several times, all the while watching directives from the governor's office on the coronavirus situation evolve.
"This is it," Wyse said Thursday of the planned decision next week. "We basically said Tuesday night is do or die."
Putnam County
• This county's fair board has voted to proceed with its fair scheduled for June 22-27 on the southeast edge of Ottawa, but with some limitations and changes.
The county’s fair board president, Nathan Meyer, explained that the event is "going to be way different."
The animal shows and demolition derby are still on, he said, while truck and tractor pulls will be held again for the first time in years. However, Putnam County’s fair will have no rides and there will be no entertainment event.
Additionally, admission will be free this year, according to Meyer, who noted that the board didn't feel right charging the usual $7 entry fee for a fair on a limited scale. A $10 fee will be charged for both the demolition derby and truck/tractor pulls.
Meyer said the crowd could be very small or large, as people have been penned up and may want to "get out and do something. It's going to be interesting to see how many people show up."
Like other counties that are moving forward with some type of fair, Putnam County will receive $50,000 from the governor's office to help offset the impact of coronavirus mitigation efforts. County fair boards that cancelled their annual fairs are being given $15,000.
"It's definitely going to help us big time," said Meyer. "We just got to see where we end up and see if that $50,000 is enough."
Williams County
• The Williams County Fair is traditionally the area's last county fair of the summer, and this year would be no different, with the event scheduled for Sept. 12-19 in Montpelier.
The fair board is moving ahead with plans as of Thursday, according to Dave Page, an executive board member.
However, he noted that "everything can change between now and the fair."
The board plans to hold its next monthly meeting next week, but he couldn't say whether any decisions would be made then.
