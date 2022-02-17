logo

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) invites visitors to celebrate locally made maple syrup. Ohioans and out-of-state visitors are invited to experience these family events with activities including historical demonstrations and maple syrup demonstrations.

Hocking Hills State Park Maple Tapping Festival

Visitors can learn how local maple sap is turned into syrup at the naturalist cabin, located behind the visitor center. Staff will share the various ways the syrup has been made over the centuries.

When: March 12-13, noon-4 p.m.

Hueston Woods State Park Maple Syrup Festival

This festival offers hayrides and a hike through the 200-acre Hueston Woods State Nature Preserve. A pancake breakfast is available at the lodge and maple syrup will be on sale throughout the day.

When: March 5-6, 12-13, noon-4 p.m.

Indian Lake Development Corporation’s 35th Annual Maple Syrup Festival

Sugar bush tours, demonstrations and a pancake and sausage breakfast will be offered on both days of the festival. There will be maple syrup available for sale.

When: March 19, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; March 20 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Malabar Farm State Park Maple Syrup Festival

Experience sugar camp with historic and modern demonstrations, horse-drawn wagon rides, food and maple products to taste and buy. Visitors may also take self-guided tours of the historic “Big House.”

When: March 5-6, 12-13, noon-4 p.m. daily.

