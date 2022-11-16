They didn't appear in the document that was presented to Defiance City Council during a comprehensive look at the proposed 2023 city budget Tuesday, but several new firefighting positions may be on their way soon.
An ordinance approving next year's budget — totaling $53.5 million (see related story) — will be considered by council at its Dec. 6 meeting. While that budget called for just one more full-time position in all, three new firefighters and a battalion safety chief may be added to the budget proposal between now and then, thanks to a recent development.
According to Fire Chief Bill Wilkins, the four positions would be fully funded through the state for a two-year period (Jan. 1, 2023-Jan. 1, 2025).
Lt. Brandon Case, who helped secure the grant, told council that the money comes from federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars allocated to the state. Gov. Mike DeWine's office, he said, directed $75 million to fire departments and $175 million to law enforcement agencies around Ohio.
Defiance's fire department, explained Case, was awarded $794,000 over the two years.
Lehner noted that the grant would begin Jan. 1, but even if new firefighters aren't brought on by then, the two-year clock for the grant will start running. However, the process for hiring the new positions is already progressing with Wilkins noting that a second round of interviews is planned shortly.
"Our goal is to be ready Jan. 1," he told council Tuesday.
No council members opposed, or questioned, the plan while some expressed support.
At-large Councilman Steve Waxler, for example, called the measure a "no-brainer" with two years of grant funding available, adding that "a lot of things could happen" in the intervening time period. And Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock said "I think it's a great thing."
At the end of the two-year period (Jan. 1, 2025), the city would have to fund the positions if they are kept on board, but Wilkins said he believes the demand will be there in the future.
"You will have to be the judge in two years ...," said Wilkins, also noting that things could change between now and then. For example, he mentioned the possibility of retirements within the department.
The city had hired six new firefighters several years ago with a different grant several years ago to deal with the temporary closure of the Clinton Street bridge for rebuilding in 2019. Only one of those remained on staff when the grant period expired, according to Wilkins.
He added that the grant would allow the city a "two-year breather of not increasing the budget" before having to decide what to do about record-setting EMS run levels.
As such, Wilkins also told council that "we have to increase staff in the fire department. We all know that."
Earlier, he credited Case for putting the effort into locating the grant.
"Lt. Case was the key member in securing this grant," said Wilkins. "I mean the credit needs to go to him. He put the effort into getting the grant, doing the research on it. And the great part from my position is when you have staff that you can assign a task to and they carry it out and become successful like this, it shows the value of the staff we have."
