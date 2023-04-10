Four local students, including three from Hicksville, will be attending Ohio's Electric Cooperatives' Youth Tour to Washington, D.C. in June.
This annual program will be held June 17-23, and the students — Ashlyn Steury, Brooklyn Wright and Henry Ballard of Hicksville, and Braden Knippen of Fort Jennings High School — will be representing North Western Electric and Paulding Putnam cooperatives.
The Ohio's Electric Cooperatives Youth Tour is an annual weeklong youth leadership experience for high school sophomores and juniors from families served by electric cooperatives. On the trip, students will be visiting the nation's capital and its many famous and historic sites, including Arlington National Cemetery, memorials and national museums.
They also have the opportunity to meet with Ohio's congressional delegation members on Capitol Hill and learn about public service and the cooperative business model.
The four local students will join nearly 40 students from the state of Ohio — and more than 1,800 students from electric co-ops across the country — who are participating in this year's Youth Tour.
Sites on last year's Youth Tour included the United States Capitol; the Vietnam and Korean War memorials; the Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Thomas Jefferson, and Martin Luther King, Jr. memorials; the Smithsonian Museums of Natural History and American History; the Udvar-Hazy Air and Space Center; and the Gettysburg battlefield.
Applications are accepted each year starting in December. Members of each co-op can watch for details in the Ohio Cooperative Living magazine or call their respective co-op for more information.
Bryan-based North Western Electric Cooperative (NWEC) is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric utility that serves nearly 5,900 consumers in Williams, Defiance, Henry, and Paulding counties.
Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) serves more than 12,900 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert, and Allen counties in Ohio, and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana.
