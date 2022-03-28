WAUSEON — Four persons, including three young children, were killed in a two-vehicle crash about two miles north of here late Saturday night.
Xavier Brown, 25, Wauseon, a passenger in one of the vehicles, and three other other children in the same vehicle — Deklin Jankowski, 9, Delta; Aurora Michael, 7, Delta; and Riggs Brown, 1, Delta — died as a result of injuries in the crash, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post.
The three children were all passengers in the back seat of a vehicle driven by, Muriel Michael, 28, Wauseon, who was taken by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital with serious injuries.
Aurora Michael and Riggs Brown had been taken by air ambulance to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo, with serious injuries, but died on Sunday, the Patrol reported.
The driver of the other vehicle, Zane Hull, 21, Delta, was taken to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, with non life-threatening injuries.
According to a press release issued by the Highway Patrol, Hull was driving a 2013 Jeep Wrangler eastbound on Fulton County Road H when he failed to yield at the intersection of Road 14 and struck Michael’s 2013 BMW which was southbound on Road 14. The crash occurred at approximately 11:48 p.m. Saturday.
The press release noted that “not all safety belts were used” while the crash remains under investigation.
The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Wauseon Fire Department and Morenci, Mich. Fire Department.
