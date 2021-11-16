Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from Maintenance Supervisor Ron Cereghin at 10 a.m., Senior Center Director Amy Francis at 10:30 a.m. and Wastewater Supervisor Brad Fritch at 11 a.m. before discussing an amendment to a CDBG coronavirus grant with Christina Deehr of MVPO at 11:30 a.m.

Commissioners also will hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

