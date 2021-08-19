PULASKI — A two-car accident near here on Thursday afternoon injured four people.
About 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, scanner traffic reported that an accident had happened in Williams County at county roads G and 13 in Pulaski Township. Responding to the call was the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHP)
When the Defiance Post of the OHP was contacted, Sgt. Patrick Tusko reported that a northbound Buick Enclave on County Road 13 failed to yield to an eastbound Kia mini-van on County Road G. The mini-van struck the Enclave and then hit a utility pole.
Four people were reportedly injured in the accident.
The roads were shut down in the area while the debris and vehicles were cleared from the scene.
No further information about the incident was available on Thursday afternoon.
