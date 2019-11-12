DELPHOS — Four people were injured Friday evening in a two-vehicle head-on crash east of here.
Joseph Gossman, 26, Delphos, was extricated from his vehicle by mechanical means and transported by American Township EMS with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, to Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima. His passenger, Olivia Gossman, 28, Delphos, was taken by American Township EMS for reported minor injuries to the Lima hospital.
The other motorist, Katherine Buettner, 53, Fort Jennings, and her passenger, Keith Buettner, 53, Fort Jennings, were transported by Delphos EMS with suspected minor injuries to the Lima hospital.
According to the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 7:01 p.m., on Ohio 309 in Allen County, an eastbound vehicle driven by Gossman went left of center and collided with a westbound vehicle driven by Buettner. Gossman’s vehicle came to rest in the roadway. Buettner’s vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its side.
Troopers reported that all occupants involved in the crash were reportedly wearing safety belts. Drug impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash for Gossman.
Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.