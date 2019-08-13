Four new inductees were welcomed into the Henry County Agriculture Hall of Fame on Sunday at the fair. Pictured receiving awards were, standing, Mike Weller (left), John Rettig (center) and Donald Maassel. And seated, June Weller (left), Gerry Denny (center) and Karen Detmer. The Wellers represented her father, Bert Showman, while Denny and Detmer were there on behalf of their father, Otto Miller.

