The state’s H2Ohio program includes a number of activities aimed at improving water quality through soil conservation practices carried out by the agricultural community.
Those practices vary from more precise fertilizer application to the construction of field structures that filter water.
But wetlands construction is another part of the program, which has been funded in the past couple years by the Ohio General Assembly. Its aim is to improve the water quality of Lake Erie through agricultural conservation practices.
According to Kevin Hancock, administrator with Defiance County’s soil and water conservation office, four wetlands are planned throughout the county as part of this year’s H2Ohio program. These are located on private property in Highland, Mark, Milford and Washington townships.
Landowners are paid a lump sum through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for their participation, then will receive an annual payment for 15 years, according to Hancock.
Property owners must arrange for a contractor to install the wetland while Hancock’s soil and water office is designing each one.
He said these may take about one week to a month to construct, with dirt moved around and the site seeded with cool or warm season grasses.
The purpose of each wetlands is to act as a nutrient filter for water that flows from farm fields into waterways, and ultimately Lake Erie, Hancock indicated. Farm runoff has been blamed on higher phosphorus levels in the lake which are a contributor to algal blooms.
“The wetland will filter some of that water,” he explained. “They’re trying to reduce the nutrients that would flow into the main channel (of waterways).”
The constriction of wetlands on ground that has been in crop production has been ongoing for some years. This includes those built under the federal conservation reserve program (CRP) and the conservation reserve enhancement program (CREP).
Hancock isn’t sure how many wetlands have been constructed under this program but wouldn’t be surprised if there were nearly 50 throughout Defiance County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.