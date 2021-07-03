Four different acts are scheduled to take center stage at the Defiance Jazz Fest next weekend, including one local band.
Gates at Kingsbury Park will open at 3:30 p.m. on July 10, with local musicians being the first to perform. The cost is $10 for adults while students and children will be admitted at no charge.
The event is organized by the Defiance Community Cultural Council with help from volunteers (see related story).
The Defiance Dixieland Jazz Band, consisting of local musicians will warm things up from 4-4:30 p.m., and also is scheduled to play between each of the other three acts.
Inspired by jazz musician Wild Bill Davison who had Defiance connections, the local band traces it roots back 40 years, note Jazz Fest organizers. The band performs music from the "Roaring 20s and 30s," according to event organizers.
Members are Ned Clark on piano, Scott Rogers on trombone, Tim Booth on trumpet, Frank D'Ambrosia on clarinet and saxophone, Julie Bok on drums and Kari Rosania on tuba. All live in Defiance or the immediate area.
"We love it," said Clark about the Defiance Jazz Fest. "It's a great event and we're proud to be part of it."
The group performed in an earlier Jazz Fest, according to Clark, and although the band's history goes back 40 years he said this particular "group of people have played together off and on."
Members get together before a performance "to try to practice one or two times and get us back in shape," he explained.
The local band will warm up for a cast of musicians who are in the midst of active careers with a variety of successes, accomplishments and good fame.
"The musicians that we have slated to perform really show the diversity of jazz," said Ann Miller, one of the volunteer organizers for the event. "You're going to find performers from traditional to rockabilly to country to jazz fusion. We're really appealing to a mass audience."
The list of scheduled entertainers and their stage times, includes:
• Gaetano Letizia and a quintet of musicians, from 4:30-6 p.m.
According to Jazz Fest organizers, the guitarist and composer is based in Ohio and has 40 years of experience playing guitar and teaching. He also has 10 CDs and has 100 copyrighted works.
Guitar Player Magazine has noted his talent as a "powerful player," say organizers.
He is considered a "multi-genre jazz guitarist."
• Snaps for Sinners ensemble, from 6:20-7:50 p.m.
Organizers say the "core duo" of Michael Fierro and Jay Drapes play upright bass and guitar and have toured across the country since their first album "How the Apple Falls" has been released.
Their music is said to be wide ranging "from traditional jazz to folk-punk to country." The ensemble, organizers add, "is dedicated to creating an all-inclusive experience through the blending of multicultural arts."
• The Bobby Floyd Trio, from 8:10-9:40 p.m.
The group consists of Floyd and band members Derek DiCenzo on bass and guitar, and Reggie Jackson on drums. But Floyd is the headliner with a solo and touring schedule in the U.S. and Canada that includes the Rochester Philharmonic, Vancouver Symphony, Columbus Symphony, Edmonton Symphony, Detroit Symphony, ProMusica Chamber Orchestra and others.
His list of accomplishments includes touring and performing with Ray Charles.
Floyd also has been a soloist with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra, helping back musicians such as Chuck Mangione, Houston Person, Branford Marsalis and others. And he has three musical recordings ("Interpretations, Setting the Standards and Floyd's Finest Gift").
