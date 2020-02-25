ARCHBOLD — Four County Career Center Board of Education met Feb. 20, swearing in a new board member.
The oath of office was administered to Larry Fruth for his beginning term of office in 2020.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of staff member Judy Leininger, effective May 31; and the retirements of Tim Armitage, SMART Lab instructor, effective July 31; Ellie Cichocki, job placement and workforce development coordinator, effective June 30; and retirement for the purpose of rehire for Jennifer Maassel, administrative assistant, effective June 30.
Employed were a nurse aide clinical instructor, certified and classified substitutes and an adult education instructor.
Vickie Cameron and Krista Whetro were on hand to give presentations on their summer work experiences.
Upcoming meetings include the buildings and grounds committee at 6 p.m., the records commissions at 6:15 p.m. and the regular March board meeting at 6:30 p.m., all on March 19 at the school.
In other business, the board:
• approved appropriation modifications and then and now certifications.
• advanced funds from the general fund.
• approved a resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorized the necessary tax levies, certifying them to the county auditor.
• adjusted pay to certified substitutes who attended the substitute training.
• authorized advertising for bids for the rooftop HVAC unit replacements.
• okayed board policies.
• approved a contract with Palmer Hamilton LLC for conceptual design work for the cafeteria dining area.
• accepted a donation from Heather Myers to the Drug Free Clubs of America at the center.
• approved board committees for 2020.
