ARCHBOLD — Four County Career Center will be honoring six graduates who have had success in their careers and will serve as outstanding representatives for the school, during its Wall of Fame program.
The ceremony is slated for Monday. The school administration will be honoring Carmen Cummins, retired Four County Career Center administrator, who will receive the Distinguished Service Award.
Those inducted in the 2019 Wall of Fame will be:
• Jade Crossland (class of 1998, industrial maintenance, Napoleon High School), operations manager for North American Stamping Group in Ridgeville Corners.
• David Klingshirn (class of 1982, appliance service, Holgate High School), co-owner of Vince’s TV and Appliances LLC in Holgate.
• Rodney Miller (class of 1974, building trades, Hilltop High School), retired journeyman bricklayer/foreman.
• Susan Sager-Myers (class of 1991, early childhood education, Patrick Henry High School), early childhood education instructor at Four County Career Center.
• Jason Michael Pfund (class of 2001, work transition, Wauseon High School), production worker at Triangular Processing.
• Rex Robison (class of 1981, masonry/carpentry, Montpelier High School), residential building official/zoning commissioner for the city of Defiance.
