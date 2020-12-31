ARCHBOLD — Four County Career Center will host its virtual open house on Jan. 11 from 5-7:30 p.m. on its website at www.fourcounty.net. The event is designed to introduce high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors, middle school students, and parents to a variety of career-technical training options available at the career center.
Meet career center staff through their Zoom link and take a video tour and see demonstrations of what exciting activities happen in each career-technical program available to high school juniors and seniors from associate high schools in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams counties. Learn how students stay a step ahead of the competition as they complete their junior and senior years in high school. Online enrollment is now available on the career center website for the 2021-22 school year.
For more information about the open house, contact the career center at 419-267-3331 or visit the website at www.fourcounty.net.
