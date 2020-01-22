• Region

Spa days:

The Four County Career Center cosmetology salon will host spa days on March 17-20. Patrons are invited to indulge themselves and enjoy the day with complete make-overs, along with coffee, tea or orange juice in the morning and a healthy lunch prepared by the chef training and culinary arts management students at the career center.

During their visit, patrons will enjoy a therapy facial, spa pedicure with warm wax treatment, OPI manicure with warm wax treatment, and Paul Mitchell wash house experience and style. Call 419-267-2234 for more information and to make reservations. Deadline for registrations is March 9.

