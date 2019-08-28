ARCHBOLD — Four County Career Center is hosting a senior citizens day at the school on Sept. 25. Senior citizens are invited to join in for a morning of activities and lunch. The activities will start at 10 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m.
A total of six activities will be available for the “seniors” to participate in throughout the morning. These include a hand and arm massage by the cosmetology students; a floral activity led by floral design students; creating a winter ornament under the direction of the interior design students; a 15-minute senior workout led by the sports fitness/exercise science students; basic health checks from the health careers students; and bingo with prizes for everyone led by hospitality services students.
The day will end with a complimentary sandwich and salad luncheon prepared by the culinary arts management and chef training students under the leadership of Chef Herold.
The Career Center Student Ambassadors will be available to assist guests in the activities and guide them throughout the morning.
Call Janet Knierim at 419-267-2267 to register or log into the Career Center website at www.fourcounty.net to register. Registrations will be accepted through Sept. 16, so sign up early to ensure your space. Parking will be available in the front parking lot off Ohio 34 and enter the building through the front doors.
