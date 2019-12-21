ARCHBOLD — Four County Career Center will host its annual career night open house on Jan. 13 from 5-7:30 p.m. The event is designed to introduce high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors, middle school students and parents to a variety of career-technical training options available at Four County.
Meet career center staff and tour the campus to see the advanced equipment and modern facilities in the 30 career-technical programs available to high school juniors and seniors from associate high schools in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams counties. Learn how Four County students stay a step ahead of the competition as they complete their junior and senior years in high school. Online enrollment will be available for the 2020-21 school year, while guests enjoy refreshments and door prizes throughout the evening.
Four County Career Center is in its 51st year offering quality education to both high school students and adults in northwest Ohio.
For more information, contact the career center at 419-267-3331 or visit the website at www.fourcounty.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.