ARCHBOLD — Four County Career Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary and hosting a community open house and celebration program on Oct. 15. The celebration includes recognizing Wall of Fame honorees and a former superintendent.
Ten superintendents met in 1965 to discuss the possibility of organizing a vocational school district in the four-county area. A survey was conducted, and in 1966, 29 school districts formed the Four County Joint Vocational School District and Technical Institute. Levy and bond issues were passed and land was purchased in 1967. The first class of 205 seniors started school in 1968 and the school building was dedicated the next year.
The evening will begin with an open house which is open to the public from 6-7 p.m. There will be memorabilia to view, as well as displays from each of the 30 career and technical programs and adult workforce education. During this time heavy hors d’oeuvres will be available.
The celebration will begin at 7 p.m. in the career center cafeteria. During the program, special guest speakers include state legislators — Sen. Robert McColley, Sen. Randy Gardner, Rep. Derek Merrin, Rep. James Hoops and Rep. Craig Riedel. Legislators will present proclamations from Ohio Gov. John Kasich.
Former school superintendents Dr. David Nicholls and William Spiess also will be present to talk about their tenure at the career center.
The celebration program will continue as the staff inducts it newest Wall of Fame members — past graduates who have had success in their careers and will serve as outstanding representatives for the school.
This year’s inductees include Lori Deem, Jonesville, Mich.; Todd Henricks, Bryan; Tiffany Kennerk, Edgerton; Brad Mangas, Defiance; Shelly Reagle, Sherwood; and Gregory VanDyke, Hicksville. The program will conclude honoring Spiess, retired Four County Career Center superintendent, as he receives the Distinguished Service Award.
