ARCHBOLD — Last week, the Four County Career Center Board of Education held its organizational meeting. Sworn in were Brian Baker, Cindra Keeler, Nate Rose, Nona Rupp and Dennis Vetter for their terms of office.
During the organizational meeting, Ron Crawford was elected as president, while Marci Bruns was elected vice president. Baker was selected as the legislative liaison.
The board also agreed to hold meetings on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the school’s multi-purpose room. The only exception will be June 29.
Board members approved were the updated five-year forecast for fiscal years 2020-24, the fiscal year 2021 tax budget for Four County Career Center and appropriation modifications as presented.
In personnel matters, the board okayed a three-year contract for Krissy Cheslock, supervisor, effective July 1; and hired nurses’ aide clinical instructors and supplemental contract for staff involved with the Archbold ROCKS After School Program.
Tim Meister was named as the foster care point of contact, while Meister and Rick Bachman were named as homeless student liaisons.
In other business, the board:
• okayed the outcomes measurement report for the evaluation center to meet CARF requirements.
• approved donations from St. Patrick Parish, ARC Solutions and an anonymous donor.
• approved the course of study for the ag satellite in Edgerton.
• acknowledged receipt of notice of application and Community Reinvestment Area Agreement for North Star BlueScope Steel LLC.
