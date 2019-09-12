As a tribute to those who lost their lives, and to acknowledge the 18th anniversary of 9/11, Fire & Rescue and Law Enforcement & security tactics students at Four County Career Center held a remembrance ceremony in honor of Patriot Day on Wednesday. During the ceremony, members of the schools color guard presented the flag while other students took part by singing the national anthem.
