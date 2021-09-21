• Fulton County
Places fourth:
Tyler James (Bryan) placed fourth at the 2021 National Leadership Conference of Skills USA held virtually. He is in the mechanical systems and piping program at Four County and competed in plumbing.
Skills USA is a national membership association serving high school, college and middle school students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, and for further education.
