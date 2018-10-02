ARCHBOLD — Four County Career Center’s cosmetology salon will open to the public on Thursday.
Salon hours this year are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Thursday and Friday that the career center is open. Walk-ins and appointments are accepted during these hours.
No appointments or customers will be accepted after 1 p.m. and no chemical service appointments after noon.
Being a full service salon, the salon offers the following services — perms, nails (including the new gelish polish), manicures, pedicures, facials, hair color services, haircuts and hair styling.
All services are performed by Four County Career Center senior cosmetology students under the supervision of licensed cosmetologists, senior instructor Kim Dunbar, and junior instructors Krista Whetro and Jill Westhoven, using the newest procedures and equipment.
Clinic patrons are charged a minimal cost to cover materials and supplies.
To make an appointment or for information call the Four County Career Center cosmetology salon at 800-589-3334, ext. 2234. Reserved parking is available near the entrance to the salon, which is located on the east side of the school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.