ARCHBOLD — Four County Career Center Board of Education issued contracts to two of its top administrators. Personnel issues were handled as well.
Treasurer Connie Nicely received a contract for five years (2020-25), while superintendent Tim Meister received a contract for four years (2020-24).
The board employed public safety, independent study, lab and ag ed 5th Quarter Grant program instructors. Jim Buchholz was hired as the district mentor coordinator.
Staff members Denton Blue, Larry Soles and Matt Dye were moved to the 150 hours column on the certified salary schedule effective with the 2019-20 school year.
The board then nominated Ken Esterline as a delegate and Nona Rupp as an alternate to the business meeting at the 2019 Ohio School Boards Association’s Capital Conference in November.
In other business, the board:
• approved appropriation modifications.
• okayed a copier lease agreement with U.S. Bank for the adult education department.
• approved the 2019-20 student handbook.
• accepted a donation of $570 from the Archbold Rotary Foundation to the Drug Free Club.
• okayed a policy on the use of electronic signatures.
• named club advisors.
• approved job descriptions for the director of operations and assistant treasurer.
• acknowledged receipt of notice of application from Karen Schmidt Ltd., Hicksville, for property tax abatement through a Community Reinvestment Area, and waived the right of 14-day notice.
• okayed substitute lists.
