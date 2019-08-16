Four County Career Center welcomes three new staff members for the 2019-20 school year. Josh Montgomery (left), Bryan, is the new Career-Based Intervention instructor. He has a bachelor’s degree in middle grades education and a master’s degree in special education intervention specialist, both from Ashland University. He has been in education for the past 12 years teaching at New London Local Schools, Bryan City Schools and Sidney City Schools. The new English instructor is Taryn Conklin, Holgate. She has an associate’s degree in individualized studies from Northwest State Community College and a bachelor’s degree in education from Bowling Green State University. This is her first year in education. Dave DeLano, Ayersville, is the new dean of students and he has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Defiance College. He was a probation officer at Defiance Municipal Court and has spent four years in education at Vantage Career Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.