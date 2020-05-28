ARCHBOLD — Four County Career Center has recognized the retirement of nine staff members with a total of 223 years of experience who retired from the career center during the past school year.

Those retiring include Timothy Armitage, specialized mechatronics and robotics technology instructor (28 years); Ellie Cichocki, job placement/workforce development coordinator (22 years); Judy Leininger, Microsoft Office/financial literacy instructor (42 years); Mary Lillemon, cook (16 years); Julie Mangas, family & consumer science instructor (21 years); Paul Marhover, job coach (20 years); Doug Tyas, hospitality services instructor (20 years); Karen Walker, health career instructor (23 years); and Brenda Watson, test/intervention instructor (31 years).

Recognizing those for years of service include:

• Five years: Matt Dye, carpentry instructor; Angie Fahy, adult education financial aid and program assistant; Marissa Ferry, accounting specialist; Alysia Fickel, custodian; Michelle Helberg, career assessment secretary; Scott Palmer, adult education Arrowhead division; Tim Ricketts, computer networking and cybersecurity instructor; and Larry Soles, Powersports instructor.

• Ten years: Doug Beck, director of adult education; Regina Gallardo, custodian; Carol Hill, assistant cook; Mary Jane Kline, academic instructor; and Tami Kunesh, EMIS/state testing supervisor.

• Fifteen years: Robert Gubbins, diversified industrial training coordinator; Robin Hill, health career instructor; Jennifer Hutchison, educational aide; Lea Newton, science instructor; Bill Parsley, academic instructor; Abby Readshaw, agriculture instructor; and Michelle Rohrs, computer design/3D modeling instructor.

• Twenty years: Robin Courtney, job coach; Kim Dunbar, cosmetology instructor; Eric Hite, landscape and greenhouse technology instructor; Amy Kolb, adult education secretary; Paul Marhover, job coach; Susan Myers, early childhood education instructor; and Doug Tyas, hospitality services instructor.

• Twenty-five years: Todd Gambler, social studies instructor; Mike Meyer, math instructor; and Tina Short, accounting and business management instructor.

• Thirty years: Nancy Gray, adult education secretary.

• Thirty-five years: Kim Arnos, industrial services instructor; and Janet Knierim, public relations coordinator.

