• Region

Fundraiser held:

Four County Career Center’s Family, Career & Community Leaders of America members raised $550 for the Four County Suicide Prevention Coalition and the Mikayla Smith Memorial Scholarship. Their goal was not only to raise money, but to spread awareness about suicide prevention. Nina Hand (Edgerton) and Ricki Copenhaver (Fairview), both hospitality services students, helped to organize a “jeans day” for the career center staff and students to raise the money.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments