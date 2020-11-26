ARCHBOLD — Four County Career Center Board of Education met recently, taking action on an electric supplier and personnel matters.
Superintendent Tim Meister was okayed to execute a sales confirmation with Power4Schools’ endorsed electric supplier, Engie Resources LLC.
Also approved was a waiver of notice and acknowledgement of compensation payments regarding the Napoleon City Council TIF Ordinance.
A one-year probationary contract was approved for Cheryl Fedderke, effective Nov. 24. Certified, classified and internal substitutes were approved, as well as public safety and health programs instructors
In other business, the board:
• approved donations to the Drug Free Club from Specialized Inspection Group LTD of Pettisville, Brutus Automated Tool LLC of Pettisville and Archbold Rotary Foundation Inc.
• okayed web-based policy update service with the Ohio School Boards Association.
• okayed a Lifetouch agreement.
• approved the cosmetology customer service price list for 2020-21.
• okayed GAAP financial statements and report for the year ending June 30, 2020.
• okayed the updated five-year financial forecast and assumptions for fiscal years ending June 30, 2021, through 2025.
