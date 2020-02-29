Two large outdoor chairs built by Four County Career Center students were provided to Defiance College and the city government Friday.
The large, oversize Adirondack chairs were constructed by Four County’s building trades/carpentry and interior design classes, instructed by Matt Dye and Lisa Hall.
The Defiance College chair is purple — representing the college’s colors — topped with a wooden panel that reads “Defiance Yellow Jackets.”
The chair driven to the city is light green and has a wooden panel that reads “Defiance Ohio.”
That chair will be positioned near the city’s new wooded boardwalk trail at the municipal reservoir grounds on Precision Way, according to Rob Cereghin, city director of service.
It is similar in color to benches positioned on the trail’s observation platform, located in the middle of the wooded trail.
“I think people will take advantage of it — get on it and put their kids on it because it’s going to be a big chair,” said Cereghin. “It will be another feature. People can sit there, take a picture. It’s a good feature.”
The city’s chair was taken to the Defiance service building near the reservoir for storage until the weather warms.
Cereghin said his crews will install the chair, perhaps in April, atop a concrete slab. The chair will be bolted to the concrete, he explained.
According to Carla Hinkle, workforce development manager for the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC), the chairs have been provided at no cost to either the college or the city.
She explained that the CIC paid for the materials, while the Four County students constructed them as part of their “workday school project.”
